Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,621.64

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,621.64 ($21.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,578 ($20.62), with a volume of 1,091,833 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.83 ($24.89).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,466.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,621.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,520 shares of company stock worth $3,767,220.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

