Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,904.83 ($24.89).

A number of research firms have commented on POLY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,588.50 ($20.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,220.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.