Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $24.70 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.12 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $24.70 or 0.00044094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01027060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00661898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.66 or 1.00252226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

