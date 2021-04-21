POPCHAIN 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,365.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $786,112.39 and $3,365.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00042354 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

