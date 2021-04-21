PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target Cut to $1.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.03% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS POPRF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday.

About PopReach

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 12 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

