PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Price Target Cut to $1.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.03% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS POPRF remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday.
About PopReach
