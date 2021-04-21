Popular (BPOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

