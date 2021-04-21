PotCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $53,846.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $53,846.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,467.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.97 or 0.04256491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00475604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $939.23 or 0.01693291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.95 or 0.00728254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00539036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.25 or 0.00431326 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00248981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,095,106 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

