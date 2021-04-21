PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,319.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $41,319.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.96 or 0.04480659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.83 or 0.00482590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $920.81 or 0.01697215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.61 or 0.00712584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00553021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00443992 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00249307 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,095,481 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

