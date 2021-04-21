Power Ledger 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.46 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $195.07 million and $5.46 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00094254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.19 or 0.00672457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.33 or 0.07308258 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

