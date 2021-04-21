PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of PQ Group worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PQ Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:PQG opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

