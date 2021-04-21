PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

PRAH stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

