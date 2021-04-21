PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to $15.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.75 to $15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 164,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,525. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

