Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Down 11%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED)’s share price traded down 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 21,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 155,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Predictive Technology Group alerts:

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 438.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.