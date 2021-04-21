Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Down 11%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED)’s share price traded down 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 21,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 155,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 438.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Predictive Technology Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

