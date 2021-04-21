Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 5.7%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $222,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
