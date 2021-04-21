Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 5.7%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $222,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.