Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 201,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

