Presearch Tops One Day Trading Volume of $95,460.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Presearch coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $95,460.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

