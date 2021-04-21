Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

PVG stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 114.6% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

