Primas (PST) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $13.94 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.64 or 0.00483248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.