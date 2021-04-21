Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Primis Financial reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

FRST traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,804. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Primis Financial stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.59% of Primis Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

