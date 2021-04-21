Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

