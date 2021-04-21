Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 28,456 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 981.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bandwidth worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Shares of BAND opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.