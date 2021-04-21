Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,269 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.