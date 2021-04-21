Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,881 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of South State worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in South State by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in South State by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South State by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in South State by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

