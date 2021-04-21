Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Aegion worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

