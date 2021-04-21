Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

