Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of OneSpan worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 101,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after buying an additional 241,454 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 671.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

