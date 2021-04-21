Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,649,783 shares of company stock worth $299,142,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.