Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of HNI worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in HNI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

