Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.