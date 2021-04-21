Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of PetMed Express worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.