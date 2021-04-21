Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

