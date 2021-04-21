Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

