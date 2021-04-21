Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Boston Private Financial worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

BPFH stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

