Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.21% of Independent Bank worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $494.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

