Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 87.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.80 million, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

