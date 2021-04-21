Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of RPT Realty worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

