Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,324 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

