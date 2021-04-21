Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,901 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

