Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,623 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average of $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

