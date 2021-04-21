Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,291,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $139.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.