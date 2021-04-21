Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Triumph Group worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $924.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

