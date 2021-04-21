Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of SM Energy worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

