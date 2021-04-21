Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,536 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Ambac Financial Group worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $773.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

