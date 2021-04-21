Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,472 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Harmonic worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Harmonic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Harmonic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.