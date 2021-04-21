Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,799 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

