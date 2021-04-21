Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,148 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Greif worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

