Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 471,457 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of The Aaron’s worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 107,355 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAN stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $827.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.22.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

