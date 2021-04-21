Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,861 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

