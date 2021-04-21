Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,043 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. Insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $488,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

