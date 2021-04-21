Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,297 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Echo Global Logistics worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

